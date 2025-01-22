India And Mali Join Hands To Promote Art And Culture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE – Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and a prominent figure in global art and culture, had a fruitful meeting with H.E. Dieminatou Sanger, Ambassador of Mali to the UAE and former of Mali, along with Barack Barema, First Secretary of the Embassy of Mali in Dubai, UAE.



The meeting centered on developing strategies to strengthen cultural ties between India and Mali. It was mutually agreed to establish the Indo-Mali and Cultural Forum, a dedicated to promoting the art and culture of both nations. This initiative aims to foster stronger bilateral relations and encourage cultural exchanges through films, music, and other artistic mediums.



H.E. Dieminatou Sanger expressed a keen interest in visiting India to explore its rich cultural heritage and opportunities for collaboration. In response, Sandeep Marwah extended a formal invitation to H.E. Sanger to be the Guest of Honour at the Global Festival of Journalism, scheduled to take place from 12th to 14th February in India.



This collaboration marks a significant step toward bridging the cultural gap between India and Mali, paving the way for greater understanding, artistic exchange, and mutual growth. Both nations look forward to leveraging this partnership to celebrate the universal language of art and culture.



