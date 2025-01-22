Mr. Nirvaan Birla, Founder and Managing Director - Birla Open Minds Education Pvt Ltd.

(MENAFN- Concept PR) The upcoming Budget would be the 8th Budget Speech to be presented by our Honourable Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and all industries in general are expecting significant announcements ranging from income tax breaks, GST rationalization to industry specific policies to boost job market and revive the economy. However the anticipation is palpable particularly in Education sector, as Education being the bedrock of societal progress, the Union Budget 2025 is expected to act as a pivotal tool to address the implementation challenges of the various initiatives taken in prior budgets.

Although education sector has seen an increased allocation in funds allocated towards increased outreach, skill development, quality enhancement, still there are hurdles seen in effectively supporting Learners and their overall development. A further push to the PPP model is expected that can leverage the initiatives taken by NEP and building a skilled and trained Trainer force. Adoption of ZP, KV and JNV schools and transforming the same under PM SHRI’s scheme is a step taken in the direction of equipping schools with infrastructure and technology and making Primary and Middle school quality education available to all sections of society. More than 12500 such schools is being transformed as we speak.

The anticipation from this budget is high towards funding for research and innovation in Education, such that Education Board is equipped to develop new teaching methodologies, integrating technology in classrooms and explore inclusive practices for diverse learning needs.

Expecting this budget to align with the goal of fund allocation upto 6% of GDP, as set by NEP 2020, which till now hovers around 4.6%. This will definitely set the stage for Indian Institutions being world class with state of the art infrastructure, such that students from all around the world can join these institutions.



Mr. Muddassar Nazar, CEO - Birla Brainiacs



As we approach this year’s budget, the education sector eagerly anticipates initiatives that foster growth, innovation, and accessibility. At Birla Brainiacs, our mission has always been to bridge the gap between traditional and technology-driven learning, and we hope for policies that amplify these efforts. Investments in digital infrastructure, especially in rural and underserved areas, will be pivotal in ensuring equitable access to quality education.



We also look forward to incentives that encourage public-private partnerships, enabling a collaborative approach to addressing skill gaps and aligning education with industry demands. Support for research and development in edtech can accelerate the creation of personalised and immersive learning experiences, empowering students to be future-ready.



Additionally, tax relaxations for edtech services and upskilling courses can make learning more affordable and inclusive, while teacher training programs should receive increased allocations to strengthen the backbone of our education system.



This budget offers an opportunity to create a more resilient and innovative education ecosystem that not only addresses immediate needs but also lays the foundation for long-term socio-economic development.





