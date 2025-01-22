(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 22 (KUNA) --



1956 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed a decree approving the state's new emblem, reflecting Kuwait's historic tradition and environment. The emblem continued until 1963.

2013 -- Al-Razi Orthopedic Hospital started using a new device in Kuwait to perform spinal surgeries.

2014 -- The National Assembly approved a draft law to provide people who already acquired loans, KD 30,000 worth of subsidized material. The bill was forwarded to the cabinet for approval.

2019 -- UN Secretary General office announced the appointment of Rola Dashti of Kuwait as the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

2020 -- The National Assembly approved a draft law concerning a memorandum of understanding between State of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, and a draft agreement over the neutral zone and adjacent submerged area between the two countries. (end)

