Dubai: Meet Shah Rukh Khan In Global Village This Weekend

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bollywood fanatics, you're in for a surprise! The Baadshah of Bollywood, is set to make an appearance in Dubai, very soon.

If you're heading to Global Village this weekend, you can catch the at the main stage, the family destination announced on Tuesday.

The Pathaan star will be there at 8.30pm on Sunday, January 26. A few months ago, Khan hosted a party in Dubai announcing the launch of his son's brand D'YAVOL. The big bash was held at Dubai's SKY 2.0 with stars like DJ Bliss, Jack Sleiman, DJ AJ, Sartek. A guest performance was also made by Canadian rapper and singer Tesher, who released the popular song 'Jalebi Baby'.