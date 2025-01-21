Celebrating Governor Pete Du Pont With The Launch Of Pete's 100

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gov. Pete du Pont shows off is No. 1 license plate with Ron Gaines in 1981. Kirk McKoy, The News Journal

Gov. Pete du Pont at his inauguration on Jan. 18, 1977. John Flanagan, The News Journal

Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation Celebrates Governor Pete du Pont's Birthday with the Launch of Pete's 100: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation (PDFF) proudly honors the birthday of Governor Pete du Pont , a visionary leader whose extraordinary legacy is defined by his unwavering commitment to innovation, opportunity, and prosperity. As governor, legislator, and commentator, Pete du Pont believed in empowering individuals and businesses by championing fairer taxes, smarter government spending, and education reform. His legacy continues to drive progress and innovation across Delaware and beyond, embodying his forward-thinking vision.In celebration of his life and achievements, PDFF is thrilled to announce Pete's 100, a new initiative recognizing exceptional individuals whose contributions are shaping the private sector. Pete's 100 is inspired by Governor du Pont's 1972 congressional campaign and its memorable“Pete's 3000” bumper stickers, which sparked conversations and embodied hope for progress. This year, Pete's 100 invites donors to honor Governor du Pont's legacy and join an exclusive community of changemakers committed to driving innovation.A Legacy of Innovation and OpportunityThrough initiatives like Reinventing Delaware , the Equitable Entrepreneurial Ecosystem (E3), and HBCU Innovative Solutions, PDFF has become a trusted partner in empowering entrepreneurs and turning bold ideas into transformative ventures. The launch of Pete's 100 represents the next chapter in fostering innovation, creating opportunities to honor Governor du Pont's values while inspiring future generations.Join Pete's 100 and Be Part of the LegacyPete's 100 celebrates the enduring spirit of Governor du Pont by offering donors exclusive recognition and opportunities to engage with influential leaders. Members will receive a commemorative bumper sticker inspired by the original“Pete's 3000” campaign, along with an exclusive virtual license plate - a nod to Delaware's rich tradition of low-digit license plates as symbols of prestige and pride. Each member will also gain access to a network of influential changemakers as well as invitations to exclusive events.Don't miss this opportunity to honor Pete du Pont's legacy and join a community shaping Delaware's future. Contact Andre Johnson today at ... to learn more.About the Pete du Pont Freedom FoundationThe Pete du Pont Freedom Foundation is dedicated to fostering a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship by turning bold ideas into transformative ventures. Through targeted support, seasoned mentorship, and connections to influential leaders, the Foundation empowers individuals and businesses to create lasting change in Delaware and beyond. For more information, visit petedupontfreedomfoundation.

