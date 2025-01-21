Adaptable Space Becomes Majority Partner Of Authentic Texas As Margaret Hoogstra Announces Retirement As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Steven Lyons Becomes CEO, Continuing the Magazine's Mission to Preserve Texas History

- Steven LyonsABILENE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Authentic Texas , the Heritage Magazine of Texas, enters an exciting new chapter as Adaptable Space acquires majority ownership in partnership with the Texas Brazos, Forts, Pecos, Plains, and Mountain Trail Region heritage tourism organizations and with the appointment of Steven Lyons as chief executive officer. This acquisition strengthens the company's commitment to promoting, preserving and sharing Texas history and heritage alongside its editorial partners including the Texas Historical Commission (THC), the Texas Historical Foundation (THF), the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), and the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA).Steven Lyons Takes the HelmA resident of Nashville with deep West Texas family roots, Lyons attended Abilene Christian University, where he met his wife, Annette. Over nearly three decades, he has built a distinguished career in creative direction, interactive design, and publication design, collaborating with brands like Brown-Forman, Banyan Botanicals, TNT Fireworks, and Books-A-Million. He has also worked on publication projects for American Airlines and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association.Lyons first joined the Authentic Texas creative team in 2019 but has led design direction and development since 2022. He says,“At a time when the media landscape shifts daily, great publications still matter. Authentic Texas has always represented something bigger than itself-a commitment to preserving Texas history and heritage and encouraging the next generations to get involved in preservation.”Through his company, Adaptable Space, Lyons spent the last decade helping small and medium-sized businesses align creativity and purpose. When the opportunity to acquire Authentic Texas arose, Lyons saw a company with a great product where his expertise in business design and development could help lead the company to its goals.Building on a Strong FoundationThe transition follows the retirement of Margaret Hoogstra as CEO. Under her guidance, Authentic Texas has grown from an idea to an established media product, forging invaluable partnerships across the state. Although stepping down from operational responsibilities, Hoogstra will remain involved as an editor, consultant, and writer.“Margaret's historical knowledge, editorial brilliance, and unwavering commitment to Authentic Texas have been inspiring to witness working alongside her. She has been a guiding light for this publication since its inception,” says Lyons.“Her ongoing involvement will ensure we stay true to the vision that has made Authentic Texas so special since day one.”Margaret's influence extended beyond Authentic Texas, having served as the Executive Director of the Texas Forts Trail for many years and engaged with numerous tourism, preservation, and economic development organizations throughout the state. Her vision and passion for showcasing Texas' unique history have made a lasting impact on countless communities across the state.Looking AheadOriginally launched in 2016, Authentic Texas will continue to highlight the people, places, and culture that make Texas extraordinary. Plans for 2025 include enhanced subscriptions, offering monthly online content to complement its print magazine, and a community marketplace showcasing Texas-made goods. Additionally, the publication will create new avenues for advertisers, heritage trail regions, and local communities to share their stories, aligning economic development with authentic storytelling. The publication will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary Edition in Spring 2026!“Texas history is not just about Texas; it's American history,” Lyons adds.“With the support of our editorial partners, dedicated staff, and loyal readers, we'll continue to document and celebrate Texas as we've always done-by shining a light on the authentic stories that define who we are.”About Authentic TexasAuthentic Texas, the Heritage Magazine of Texas, is committed to preserving and sharing the unique history and culture of the Lone Star State through in-depth features, current and historic imagery, and captivating storytelling. In partnership with the Texas Brazos, Forts, Pecos, Plains, and Mountain Trail Regions and leading organizations in Texas history, Authentic Texas serves as a vital resource for Texans and Texas enthusiasts everywhere. Readers can subscribe and read authentic stories at authentictexas.

Sunni Modawell

Authentic Texas

+1 325-642-8640

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.