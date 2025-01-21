IPT Well Solutions And Providence Operating Partner With Baker Hughes To Successfully Drill Nine High-Performance Wells

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dave Mannon, CEO, IPT Well SolutionsGOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IPT Well Solutions , in collaboration with Providence Operating and Baker Hughes , is proud to announce the completion of a highly successful campaign. Over the course of the program, nine wells were drilled with zero trips, demonstrating excellence in operational efficiency and performance.The campaign involved challenging well geometries, including high tangents in the vertical sections, intricate 3D curves, and extended laterals exceeding two miles. The team consistently delivered strong results, achieving one-run BHAs across all nine wells while maintaining minimal dogleg severity (DLS) and optimizing rate of penetration (ROP).Key Achievements:●156,223 feet drilled across the nine wells.●Average drill-out to total depth (TD) completed in just 3.44 days.●321 feet/hour average rate of penetration (ROP).●Tangent and lateral DLS maintained at an impressive 0.5°/100 ft and 0.57°/100 ft, respectively.These results were made possible through the integration of Baker Hughes' 6.75” AutoTrak CurveTM RSS and 8.5” PermaForceTM P505 Drill Bit, coupled with the rigorous engineering oversight and field expertise of IPT Well Solutions.“Our role in this project underscores IPT's commitment to delivering technical precision and innovative solutions that empower our clients to achieve their objectives efficiently and reliably,” said Dave Mannon, CEO, IPT Well Solutions.“This project not only reflects our strong collaboration with Providence Operating and Baker Hughes but also highlights our dedication to optimizing well construction programs in demanding operational contexts.”The zero-trip success of this program reflects the seamless teamwork and alignment of all stakeholders. It also demonstrates the value of combining advanced technologies with a systematic engineering approach to achieve consistent, measurable success.IPT Well Solutions looks forward to continuing to set new benchmarks in well construction performance and operational efficiency as we partner with industry leaders like Providence Operating and Baker Hughes.

