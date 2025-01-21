Armada Hoffler To Report Fourth Quarter Earnings On February 19Th

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to discuss fourth quarter on February 20th

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) will report its earnings for the quarter ending December 31, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, February 19th, 2025. At 8:30 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, February 20, 2025, senior management will host a call and webcast to discuss earnings and other information.

To listen to the call, dial (+1) 800-549-8228 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646 564 9445 (toll dial-in number). The conference ID is 73009. The conference call will also be available through the investors page of the Company's website, ArmadaHoffler.com .

A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call through Thursday, March 20, 2025. This replay may be accessed by dialing (+1) 888-660-6264 (toll-free dial-in number) or (+1) 646-517-3975 (toll dial-in number) and providing passcode 73009#. A replay of the webcast will also be available beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in their stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

VP of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: ...

Phone: (757) 612-4248