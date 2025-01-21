J & K Govt Needs To Fix Responsibility In Constable Recruitment 'Scam': PDP Leader Waheed Para

“With each passing day, it's as if a war has been waged on the youth of J-K and their aspirations. Yet another scam in JKSSB's constable (telecom) exam is shocking,” Para said in a post on his X handle. The way candidates scoring below 10 marks in one exam are securing top position in another, singularly points towards the continued“murder of merit”.

He alleged that the government was shielding the officials responsible for it.

“The way the govt has been conveniently shielding the responsible with transfers needs to stop, heads have to roll. And it's clear that this mess goes far beyond JKSSB,” he further said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now