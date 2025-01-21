FM Logistic Partners With Adrenalin Max To Revolutionize Workforce Management

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 21st January, 2025, New Delhi: FM Logistic, a global leader in the logistics sector, has embarked on a HR digital transformation journey by adopting Adrenalin Max HRMS platform. The Human Resource Management System is strengthening the logistic leader's HR operations and elevating workforce management. This strategic shift aligns with the company's people-first philosophy, addressing critical challenges in managing its vast, dispersed, and predominantly blue-collar workforce.



In the logistics industry, where customer satisfaction hinges on manpower precision and reliability, FM Logistic was facing operational hurdles with respect to its workforce management. For its 5000+ employees across India serving multiple customers, managing data and retrieving information about their shifts, time and attendance etc. manually had become a significant challenge. The lack of a centralized platform for storing information, managing workflows, approvals, and employee records further exacerbated the issue. Key challenges included managing 65+ shift patterns, ensuring real-time attendance tracking, and meeting evolving customer requirements-all while maintaining seamless operations.



Additionally, the company struggled with the complexities of managing a large blue-collar, non-tech-savvy workforce that was on the move always. Adrenalin Max has transformed FM Logistics workforce management by addressing these challenges. By seamlessly integrating biometric machines with the HRMS, Adrenalin has not just automated and streamlined attendance tracking, it has also eliminated the manual effort of collating employee data for payroll. 16th of each month processing, which previously happened on the 16th of each month, has now been efficiently shifted to the 21st.



For sites without biometric machines, Adrenalin provided alternative, user-friendly attendance solutions tailored to operational needs.



For FM Logistics employees, the Adrenalin Max mobile app has been a game-changer, especially for those less tech-savvy. It allows them to conveniently check in and check out their attendance with the app's easy-to-understand UI, ensuring ease of use while reducing reliance on physical systems. This feature not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves employee satisfaction by simplifying day-to-day tasks, enabling them to focus more on their core responsibilities. Adrenalin also centralized workflows, approvals, and employee records, resolving inefficiencies caused by manual processes. Overall, Adrenalin Max has enabled FM Logistic to reduce its reporting time lines from 10 days to 2, enhancing workforce management efficiency.



"Our operations are fueled by a diverse workforce operating under demanding conditions," said Mr. Ajit Jangle, Managing Director, FM Logistic India. "Adrenalin Max has been instrumental in transforming our HR processes, bridging gaps, and streamlining workforce management. By enhancing the overall People Experience, it has empowered our teams, enabling us to focus on what truly matters-delivering exceptional service to our customers."



"Our partnership with FM Logistic reflects our commitment to simplifying workforce complexities through innovative solutions," said Mr. Srinivasa Bharathy, CEO, Adrenalin E-Systems. Adrenalin Max. "By integrating Adrenalin Max with their operations, we have empowered their teams to be more efficient, agile, and aligned with organizational goals."



Beyond leveraging cutting-edge technology, FM Logistic has doubled down on its commitment to a people-centric approach. The company continues to invest in training programs, wellness initiatives, and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion. By focusing on providing a holistic people experience, the company aims to create an environment where employees can thrive personally and professionally, ensuring their well-being and growth remain at the forefront of organizational priorities. This holistic approach has enabled FM Logistic to achieve measurable outcomes, including improved compliance with DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) ratios and enhanced data availability for attrition monitoring. Automated workflows have significantly boosted employee and managerial productivity, ensured better allocation of resources, and focused on strategic initiatives.



Looking ahead, FM Logistic is set to scale its workforce management initiatives further with Adrenalin Max HRMS at the core of its operations. The company is looking forward to driving sustainable growth, enhancing employee satisfaction, and delivering unmatched service quality to its customers.

Company :-PRable Global

User :- Cheshta Chitkara

Email :...