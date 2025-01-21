PWHL Superstar Taylor Heise Joins Upper Deck's Elite Roster With Exclusive Collectibles Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading sports collectibles company celebrates growing female roster and the upcoming release of inaugural PWHL First Edition set featuring Taylor Heise's Young Guns card

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, today announced that Taylor Heise, 2023 first-overall draft pick in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) and forward for Minnesota Frost, will join its team of elite athletes. Just off the heels of New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier teaming up with Upper Deck, this move solidifies the company's commitment to elevating women's sports and recognizing the incredible talent of the PWHL. Through the deal, Upper Deck has exclusive rights to produce trading cards and memorabilia celebrating key moments in Heise's career.

Heise will be prominently featured within the highly anticipated PWHL: First Edition physical trading card set from Upper Deck, set to debut on store shelves on January 22nd. The collection follows the release of the exceptionally popular PWHL digital trading card sets Upper Deck released in 2024, celebrating milestone events including the historical puck-drop on the inaugural season and the post-season awards.

"Hockey and collecting have one common theme: community. As both of these worlds evolve, we're proud to highlight athletes like Heise who are breaking barriers and inspiring future generations," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "Through PWHL collectibles, we strive to keep strengthening the hockey community over the shared love of the sport and honoring the stories of these remarkable athletes."

PWHL: First Edition honors the legacies of the elite roster of athletes who have dominated hockey through unparalleled skill and determination, and Heise's impressive gameplay and achievements are a testament to just that. She accepted the Patty Kazmaier Award, which named her the Top Player in Division I Women's Ice Hockey in 2022, and recorded numerous collegiate achievements. Her achievements continued internationally, as she not only helped lead the Minnesota Frost to hoist the 2024 Walter Cup as the Ilana Kloss Playoff MVP but also won gold at the 2023 World Championship.

"Growing up, I never would have thought there would be an opportunity for women playing professional sports to have the spotlight. The fact that this is now a reality and I'm one of these players featured on trading cards is unbelievable," Heise said. "We're not only making history, but we're creating a stronger community of fans and collectors who can connect and celebrate with us through our stories."

Collectors should be on the lookout for the Inaugural Flagship PWHL trading card set launching in Certified Diamond Dealers hobby shops on January 22, 2025. Furthermore, Heise's Game Dated Moments cards featuring her impactful moments on the ice and special accolades from her career will also be available on Upper Deck e-Pack® .

