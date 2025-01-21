World-Class Fertility Care: Bourn Hall Earns Prestigious CAP Accreditation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Bourn Hall Fertility in the UAE, a Mediclinic company, has been awarded CAP (College of American Pathologists) Laboratory Accreditation. This accreditation is based on the results of a recent on-site inspection process at each of its three laboratories in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program is an internationally recognised laboratory inspection programme and is awarded to laboratories that meet stringent requirements and demonstrate the recommended laboratory practices, quality control and safety standards.

Dr Weam Awwad, director of Continuum of Care Business at Mediclinic Middle East, expressed her pride in the clinic's accomplishment saying: "We are delighted to receive the CAP accreditation. This is a significant milestone for Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic in the UAE , and it reflects our commitment to patient care. This accreditation underscores the high standards maintained at our laboratories, reflecting our commitment to patient-focused care."

Geraldine Emerson, laboratory operations director at Bourn Hall, said: "We are extremely proud to receive CAP Laboratory Accreditation, which is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. Achieving CAP accreditation is a testament to the hard work of our team and enables us to continue offering advanced, precise treatments with enhanced patient confidence."

Advanced technologies at Bourn Hall

Bourn Hall Fertility Clinic UAE is recognised for its dedication to advancing fertility care and laboratory excellence by offering fertility solutions supported by technologies that prioritise precision and patient care.

