Alabama State Board Of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's K-12 Science Solutions For Statewide Adoption For Every Grade Level

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Company , a next-generation K-12 learning solutions leader, is pleased to announce that the Alabama State Board of Education has approved its evidence-based, standards-aligned K-12 science programs for statewide adoption.

Savvas science programs are aligned to the 2023 Alabama Course of Study: Science, which provides the framework for the study of science in Alabama's public schools and the standards that support equitable, innovative, and creative learning. Designed to provide students with engaging, three-dimensional learning experiences that integrate science engineering, disciplinary core ideas, and cross-cutting concepts in a real-world, scientifically based setting, the company's high-quality instructional materials for Alabama's K-12 science classrooms include:



Alabama elevateScience – The K-8 curriculum inspires students to explore phenomena and encourages active learning through hands-on and digital lab activities, literacy integrations, and science quests, helping students make connections to the world around them.



Alabama Miller & Levine Biology – The best-selling science curriculum immerses students in inquiry-based learning through interaction with real-world biology phenomena, giving purpose to what students learn and keeping them interested to explore further.



Alabama Experience Chemistry – The modern program engages students as they investigate real, compelling chemistry phenomena that fuel questions about everyday life and capture students' interest with the thrill of discovery.



Alabama Experience Physics – The interactive curriculum organizes learning around phenomena and real-world storylines, engaging students in scientific inquiry and showing them how physics is relevant to their lives.



Alabama Environmental Science: Your World, Your Turn – The engaging program immerses students in high-interest, real-world content and hands-on inquiry investigations that help them understand environmental issues and be part of the solutions.

Physical Science: Concepts in Action – The curriculum uses relevant content, lively explorations, and a wealth of hands-on activities to help students make the important connection between the science they read and what they experience every day.

"Our Alabama science programs, developed in collaboration with educators and science experts, immerse students in the exploration of real-world phenomena and help to foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Alabama district and school leaders can be confident that our high-quality instructional solutions provide the rigorous content and hands-on learning that not only deepens students' understanding of scientific principles, but also inspires them to pursue STEM careers."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation K-12 learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions - all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are also available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

