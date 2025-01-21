INKA Entworks Announces $8.2 Million Investment To Drive Global Expansion And AI-Driven Product Innovation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--INKA Entworks, a global leader in content security and mobile app security solutions, has secured $8.2 million in a funding round led by SV Investment, with co-investments from DSC Investment, Stonebridge Ventures, Inopolis Partners, and IBK Industrial Bank. This reinforces INKA Entworks ' position as a leader and sets the stage for significant growth and innovation in 2025 and beyond.

The funding will enable INKA Entworks to expand its portfolio of cutting-edge video content security and robust mobile app security Saas solutions. The company aims to deliver advanced revenue-securing technologies to key markets, including media, sports, banking, fintech, and retail, while also driving product enhancements leveraging AI capabilities. Additionally, the funding will accelerate INKA Entworks' expansion into the U.S. and European markets and bolster its recruitment efforts to attract top talent.

Lee Sung-min, Team Leader of SV Investment's VC Division, commented,“It is remarkable that a domestic software company has achieved phenomenal growth with 60% of revenue coming from overseas. This investment will support INKA Entworks in securing major North American and European clients and solidifying its leadership in the video content and app security markets with AI-driven solutions.”

INKA Entworks has achieved an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43% in overseas sales over the past three years, underscoring its ability to scale effectively. The company's innovative SaaS solutions PallyCon and AppSealing have been instrumental in preventing hacking and illegal duplication, earning the trust of content operators and mobile app developers worldwide. Its clientele includes prominent names such as DAZN, Schneider Electric, PCCW, VIU, Vidio, LGU+, Bajajfinsev, and Prasar Bharti showcasing its broad industry reach.

“As the first domestic company to provide mobile app and content security technologies in a SaaS format, we have contributed to the growth of the security industry,” said James Sungmin Ahn, CEO of INKA Entworks.“This investment will solidify our position in South Korea and propel our efforts to succeed globally.”

The company's immediate focus includes enhancing product innovation, expanding its global reach, and strengthening its leadership to set new benchmarks in digital security, paving the way for a secure digital future.

About INKA Entworks

INKA Entworks is a global leader in content security and mobile app security solutions, providing innovative technologies to protect digital assets across industries.

