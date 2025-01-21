TOM FORD Unveils New Bois Pacifique Fragrance Campaign Starring Actor John David Washington

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Introducing John David Washington for new TOM FORD Signature fragrance Bois Pacifique in a campaign that embodies the vitality and freedom of fearless self-expression.

As a SAG and Golden Globe-nominated actor, Washington has written his own narrative through discipline, perseverance and a desire to consistently challenge himself and his craft. Washington pivoted his career path to pursue a longstanding but denied passion for acting. Committed to carving out a new identity for himself, he first found his footing in HBO's hit series“Ballers” in 2015, followed by an explosively star-making lead role in Spike Lee's“BlacKkKlansman,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and earned him Golden Globe, SAG and NAACP Image Award nominations. Catching the eye of the industry's most prominent auteur directors, he went on to star in Christopher Nolan's“Tenet,” Sam Levinson's“Malcolm & Marie,” David O. Russell's“Amsterdam,” and Gareth Edwards'“The Creator.” He currently stars in the film adaptation of August Wilson's“The Piano Lesson” for Netflix, after first inhabiting the role of 'Boy Willie' in the celebrated 2022 Broadway revival. These transformative roles have cemented Washington as an actor leading a modern Hollywood conversation.

The campaign is lensed by David Sims, a cinematic vignette of a writer on a journey. Launching on January 21, 2025, the campaign images and video show Washington immersing himself in the grandeur of Big Sur in Northern California. A curiosity and the promise of unbridled creative freedom pulling him closer to a destination of awe-inspiring light and transcendence. The pursuit for inner peace takes Washington on an epic journey to a place where profound beauty and self-discovery converge-a place where he finds himself within the power of the ancient redwoods.

Available in January, Bois Pacifique explores an infinite freedom found amidst the majestic elements of nature. Sandalwood, cedar and oakwood facets comprise the forest of Bois Pacifique. Essence of cardamom, brilliant akigalawoodTM and aromatic turmeric conjure a radiant sensuality that emanates from the earthy woods. Bois Pacifique is a woody spicy creation that has a presence truly befitting of its inspiration.

