LG Brings Effortless Laundry To The Middle East With The Innovative LG Washtowertm Series

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Doing laundry is not the most exciting of home chores, but LG (LG) is on a mission to change that. Redefining how a washing machine looks and works, is LG's latest innovative WashTowerTM, the cutting-edge, AI-powered washer and dryer combination which not only does your laundry in the best way possible, but also does it in style.

A suitable addition for today's modern and minimalist style homes, the LG WashTowerTM raises the bar when it comes to laundry. It comes available in two sizes, 27-inch or 24-inch drum model. The larger model offers large capacities of washing loads of up to 19kg and drying loads of up to 16kg. The compact model doesn't shy away from sizes as well, with capacities of 12kg for washing and 10kg of drying capacity, making it ideal to large sets of laundry or even a couple of bedsheets and duvets!

The LG WashTowerTM is driven mainly by its advanced Artificial Intelligence Direct DriveTM (AI DDTM) technology. This allows the machine to analyse various fabric types which in turn results in the optimal washing pattern and temperatures to ensure no damage. This is further complemented by Smart PairingTM, which automatically syncs the dryer and washer settings, allowing for a more streamlined process.

Controlling the washer and dryer combo happens from the user-friendly all-in-one control panel. This panel is home to all the features of the combo, along with additional features like TurboWash 360, DUAL Inverter Heat PumpTM Dryer and Auto Cleaning Condenser. Furthermore, its LG ThinQTM connectivity capabilities enable control from anywhere, all from the tap of a button.

The LG WashTowerTM also focuses on a healthier lifestyle, with its LG Allergy Care cycle that reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites, which can often cause allergies. On the other hand, the quick wash feature is perfect for small loads. All of these are complemented by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which is long-lasting, stays quiet and even vibrates less than traditional washing machines.

LG's WashTowerTM is a testament and an answer to how advanced a washing machine can get while also making laundry easier, efficient, and smarter, without disrupting the entire home aesthetic.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit .

