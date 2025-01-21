Kiki Astor Unveils Sizzling New Romance Novel 'Art, Love, And Other Miracles' February 1 At Artiste Winery & Gallery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Kiki Astor at Artiste Winery & Gallery on Feb 1 for the launch of her latest novel, blending romance, art, and wine in an unforgettable afternoon

SANTA YNEZ, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Romance author and“Montecito Socialite” (The Sun) Kiki Astor will launch her highly anticipated 'Art, Love, and Other Miracles' on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Artiste Winery & Gallery in Santa Ynez. This must-attend event promises a heady blend of romance, art, and wine.Astor's latest work, book five in the celebrated Crème de la Crème series, is a masterclass in passion and intrigue.Catalina Cervantes, a widow marking a year since her husband's passing, is on the brink of realizing her dream-opening a vibrant art gallery in Mexico City's Roma Norte. But her fresh start takes an electrifying turn when she encounters her late husband's ghost and Sebastian Espinoza, a dangerously magnetic heir to a scandal-plagued dynasty. Sparks fly as their worlds collide, leading to a whirlwind journey from Mexico City to Art Basel in Miami-where love, art, and a deliciously fake romance blur the lines of reality. Will Catalina find closure, and will Sebastian be her downfall- or the start of her next great adventure?Join Kiki Astor for an Afternoon of Romance and ArtOn February 1, indulge in an enchanting afternoon of wine, art, and literary conversation. Hosted at the Artiste Winery & Gallery, this event immerses guests in the novel's themes of love and creative passion. Explore captivating artwork from renowned artists like Holli Harmon, Dinah Cross James, Ruth Ellen Hoag, and more while sipping on Artiste's finest wines.Highlights of the event include:A meet-and-greet with Kiki Astor, offering insights into her inspiration and the story behind 'Art, Love, and Other Miracles.'The opportunity to purchase signed copies of the novel and exclusive limited-edition wine bottles featuring the book's stunning cover art.A vibrant atmosphere perfect for anyone looking to celebrate the magic of art and love.Event Details:Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PMLocation: Artiste Winery & Gallery, 1095A Edison St, Santa Ynez, CA 93460This event is the ultimate kickoff to Valentine's season, blending romance, culture, and indulgence into an unforgettable experience.About Kiki Astor:Known for her sophisticated and captivating tales, Kiki Astor masterfully combines passion, intrigue, and the allure of elite, international settings in her novels. With a nod to her“old money” roots, Astor's work resonates with readers worldwide, blending modern romance with timeless elegance.Media Inquiries: Contact Anna Bracewell at ... or visit .

