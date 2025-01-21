EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21.01.2025 / 12:04 CET/CEST

Corporate News PNE AG sells its Swedish companies to Aneo

Norwegian supplier acquires companies and pipeline Wind and Photovoltaic Pipeline comprises more than 1,000 MW Cuxhaven, January 21, 2025 – In mid-January 2025, PNE AG sold its two Swedish subsidiaries PNE Sverige AB and VKS Vindkraft Sverige AB to the Norwegian energy supply company Aneo. The business comprises the companies based in Gothenburg and Motala, respectively, as well as the project pipeline. It consists of wind energy and photovoltaic projects with a total output of 300 MW in various phases of project development and a further 700 MW in the early stages of development. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. 'We are delighted that in Aneo we have found a buyer who is just as committed to the expansion of renewable energies as we are,' says Heiko Wuttke, CEO of PNE AG. 'Aneo will also take over the employees of the two companies and continue the projects that we have built up. We will invest the proceeds from the sale in the further growth of our core markets.' About the PNE Group The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 30 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind energy and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

