Semicon India Programme To Attract Rs 1.52 Lakh Cr Investment & Job Opportunities

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 21 (KNN) India's ambitious journey to strengthen its foothold in the global has gained significant momentum, thanks to the Semicon India Programme.

Approved on December 15, 2021, this programme has made impressive strides in positioning India as a key player in the sector, with the government's proactive initiatives driving forward the country's technological aspirations.

Under the Semicon India Programme, five semiconductor projects have already been approved, alongside support for 16 semiconductor design companies.

These moves are expected to bring in an estimated investment of Rs 1.52 lakh crore, underlining the growing confidence in India's potential as a hub for advanced technology.

A key outcome of this programme is the creation of around 25,000 direct jobs in advanced technology sectors, with an additional 60,000 indirect jobs, significantly boosting India's technological workforce.

The government's focus is not only on the manufacturing side but also on semiconductor packaging and designing, with attractive incentive schemes aimed at fostering innovation and investment.

The Union Budget 2025-26 further underscores this vision. The Ministry of Finance, in a recent social media post, highlighted the government's plan to enhance the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

This includes providing incentive support to semiconductor packaging and design companies, which is poised to help India emerge as a global leader in these sectors.

Alongside the semiconductor push, the country has also seen remarkable growth in its electronics manufacturing sector.

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme has led to a production worth Rs 6.14 lakh crore and exports of Rs 3.12 lakh crore, creating over 1.28 lakh direct jobs. This success story signals India's growing dominance as a global electronics manufacturing powerhouse.

As India gears up to become a leader in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, the focus remains on emerging technologies in Convergence, Communications, and Broadband Technologies (CC&BT).

With strong policy frameworks and ongoing investments, India is well on its way to contributing significantly to the global supply chain and fostering economic growth on a scale never seen before.

(KNN Bureau)