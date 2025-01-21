(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Truck loading and unloading robot maker Slip Robotics raises $28 million financing

January 21, 2025 by David Edwards

Slip Robotics , a startup providing automated truck-loading robots-as-a-service, has raised a $28 million Series B financing led by DCVC, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm specializing in deep tech.

The reflects Slip's rapid growth with industry-leading customers – including John Deere, GE Appliances, Valeo, and Nissan – who are using SlipBots to load and unload any truck in just 5 minutes.

Slip Robotics is tackling one of the supply chain's universal inefficiencies: truck loading and unloading. For over 100 years, truck trailers have been loaded and unloaded using the same basic methods.

Because of this, truckers spend 23 percent of their workday idling at loading docks waiting for forklift operators to load and unload their trailers, while forklift operators rush to carry freight between the trailer and staging area despite 25 percent of all industrial accidents taking place at the loading dock.

James Hardiman, general partner at DCVC, says:“Modernizing loading and unloading is an enormous problem waiting to be solved. Slip Robotics is driving a level of change in the supply chain industry not seen since the containerization of sea freight.

“Their solutions are not just theoretical-they work, and they deliver value and scale today.”

Slip empowers people to auto-load and auto-unload any truck in just 5 minutes using SlipBots. SlipBots cut conventional 30 to 60-minute loading times to just 5 minutes, providing a faster, safer, and scalable solution for growing logistics demands.

Unlike other automated solutions, SlipBots handle any type of freight, at any dock, with no infrastructure modification, and with zero Wi-Fi or complex IT integration required. This broad applicability and ease of deployment has fueled Slip's rapid adoption and expansion with customers.

Valeo, a multinational automotive parts manufacturer, used SlipBots to reduce their trailer load/unload times from 30 minutes to just 5 minutes. SlipBots seamlessly integrated into their operations, enabling employees to increase dock throughput by 6x, reduce forklift traffic by 8x, and increase safety at the loading dock.

Lou D'Allura, productivity manager at Valeo, says:“Slip Robotics makes our lives easier and proves that automation doesn't have to be difficult. It's the real deal.”

The need for greater supply chain automation has never been more critical. Labor shortages, rising operational costs, and the demand for faster delivery times are all driving a shift toward smarter, automated solutions.

Chris Smith, CEO of Slip Robotics, says:“Slip's solutions don't just represent the future-they solve today's challenges. We're moving freight faster, more safely, and at a lower cost for industry-leading brands across the supply chain.”

Slip has raised $45 million to date from investors such as Eve Atlas, Tech Square Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, Overline, and Pathbreaker Ventures, all of whom participated in the Series B financing. This funding positions Slip Robotics to accelerate change in one of the most labor-intensive parts of logistics.

Following this latest funding round, Slip is expanding its team to support rapid growth, increase deployments, and enhance its product offerings.

Slip is investing in continued commercial growth along with research and development with a focus on delivering greater value to customers. These initiatives strengthen its ability to transform loading dock operations across industries.