Greenenergybreaks - Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN) To Present At Microcap Conference 2025 In Atlantic City

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (CSE: SUNN) , a developer and independent power producer specializing in energy, will participate in The Microcap 2025, held Jan. 28-30 at the Borgata Hotel Spa & Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. CEO Dr. Richard Lu will present on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. in Studio 2 and engage with investors to highlight SolarBank's portfolio of over 100 solar power and its pipeline exceeding 1 gigawatt in solar, battery storage, and EV charging projects across North America. The conference will feature industry keynotes, expert panels, and networking opportunities, including a fireside chat with New York Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky and CNBC's Bob Pisani, alongside entertainment from comedian Tom Papa.

To view the full press release, visit

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA . The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. To learn more about SolarBank, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN