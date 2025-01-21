Rockbreaks G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) Announces 2025 Guidance For Tocantinzinho Gold Mine And Development Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) G Ventures Corp. (TSX: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) has released its 2025 operational and cost guidance for the Tocantinzinho Mine (“TZ”), forecasting annual production between 175,000 and 200,000 ounces at total cash costs of $590 to $655 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $995 to $1,125 per ounce. TZ aims to achieve nameplate processing capacity early in the year, generating cash flow to support exploration and development projects. The Oko West Gold Project in Guyana will receive $200 million to $240 million for permitting, early works, and infrastructure development, alongside an $8 million exploration budget. Meanwhile, the Gurupi Project in Brazil will focus on resource expansion and stakeholder engagement with a $2 million to $4 million budget. Key milestones include publishing a feasibility study for Oko West in Q2 2025 and advancing its financing and construction decisions later in the year.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (” TZ“) in Brazil and Oko West Project in Guyana , both mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

