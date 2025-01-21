عربي


Deputising For King, Crown Prince To Participate In WEF Annual Meeting On Wednesday


1/21/2025 2:09:05 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ammanm Jan. 21 (Petra) Deputising for his majesty King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is scheduled on Wednesday to participate in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age".
The forum, which opened on Monday and continues through Friday, aims to foster innovation and collaboration to address major global challenges, such as climate change and the unethical use of artificial intelligence, as well as promote international cooperation to achieve sustainable development.
On the sidelines of the WEF, Crown Prince Al Hussein will hold meetings with political and economic figures, including heads of delegations, business people, CEOs, and founders of global companies.

Jordan News Agency

