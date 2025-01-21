Deputising For King, Crown Prince To Participate In WEF Annual Meeting On Wednesday
Date
1/21/2025 2:09:05 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Ammanm Jan. 21 (Petra) Deputising for his majesty
King Abdullah II, His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II is scheduled on Wednesday to participate in the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), held in Davos, Switzerland, under the theme "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age".
The forum, which opened on Monday and continues through Friday, aims to foster innovation and collaboration to address major global challenges, such as climate change and the unethical use of artificial intelligence, as well as promote international cooperation to achieve sustainable development.
On the sidelines of the WEF, Crown Prince Al Hussein will hold meetings with political and economic figures, including heads of delegations, business people, CEOs, and founders of global companies.
MENAFN21012025000117011021ID1109114214
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.