Osmoflo And Aqua Membranes Announce Partnership To Bring 3-D Printed Spacer Technology® Benefits To A Water Scarce World

- Neil Palmer, Osmoflo Chief OfficerALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Osmoflo Water Management (Adelaide, South Australia) and Aqua Membranes (Albuquerque, New Mexico) are proud to announce an exclusive partnership agreement. This collaboration will combine Aqua Membranes' innovative 3D Printed Spacer Technologyfor Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes with Osmoflo's integration and operational expertise in delivering innovative, industry-leading water and wastewater treatment solutions. Together, they aim to provide clients with significantly enhanced system performance for a range of desalination applications.With the support of its shareholder (Kanadevia Corporation - Osaka, Japan), Osmoflo has also taken an investment position, as part of Aqua Membranes Series B fund raising activities, to enable further expansion of their US manufacturing capacity and global supply capabilities.Under this exclusive agreement, Osmoflo will distribute Aqua Membranes' groundbreaking RO membrane incorporating its patented 3D-printed spacer technology to clients, asset owners and OEM's across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific, as well as utilising these membranes within its own integrated water treatment systems and processes. The partnership will focus on delivering next-generation and optimized desalination solutions across both the industrial and municipal sectors.Aqua Membranes' patented 3D Printed Spacer Technologyoffers numerous advantages over traditional mesh spacers that have been largely unchanged for over 40 years, including significantly improved energy efficiency, reduced fouling, and increased water production. These benefits will also assist and allow clients to meet their obligations to decarbonize infrastructure and achieve their sustainability goals, whilst at the same time securing fresh water supplies as noted by the growing global demand for 'climate independent sources'. By reducing energy consumption and extending membrane lifespan, Aqua Membranes' technology contributes to significant cost savings whilst minimizing the environmental impact.The partnership allows customers to use the 3D printed spacers to improve their RO operations and performance, and the potential to process water sources and solve difficult issues that can't be treated with conventional reverse osmosis membranes (See Case Study at Customer Site Here ).The collaboration reflects a shared and deep commitment to innovation and sustainability. This technological advancement was internationally recognized with the award to Aqua Membranes of the prestigious“Breakthrough Technology Company of the Year” – at the 2023 Global Water Summit.Neil Palmer – Osmoflo's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) commented that“Aqua Membranes' new approach to feed spacer technology is one of the most significant advances of RO technology since the development of thin film composite some 50 years ago. We have tested the new membranes over a long period on challenging industrial water and the results have exceeded our expectations”.Aqua Membranes CEO Craig Beckman added, "We are thrilled to announce this investment and distribution agreement between Osmoflo and Aqua Membranes. Osmoflo is an exceptional company that shares our commitment to developing innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving water crisis. We look forward to collaborating with them to demonstrate the effectiveness of our Printed Spacer Technology."Osmoflo CEO, Carmine Ciccocioppo, stated“We are excited by the opportunities that this exclusive partnership with Aqua Membranes and the use of their groundbreaking membrane product present for Osmoflo – indeed, we have already observed its impressive performance compared to conventional spiral wound membranes in several of our plants over the last 12-18 months. This partnership further enables us to deliver on our core mission of providing innovative, sustainable and value-based water solutions that contribute to a circular economy.”

