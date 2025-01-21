عربي


Amir To Patronize Graduation Ceremony Of 12Th Batch Of Cadets Of Al Zaeem Air Academy On Wednesday

1/21/2025 2:00:27 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will patronize the graduation ceremony of the 12th batch of cadets of Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiyah Air Academy at the academy's headquarters in Al Udeid Air Base on Wednesday morning.

