Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specialized Cover For Wooden Joists (BKC-278)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a carpenter and wanted to create a new cover to protect any outdoor framing joist," said an inventor, from Quincy, Mass., "so I invented the JOIST COVER. My design helps prevent water damage to a wooden joist, and it could help extend the life of the joist."

The patent-pending invention provides a specialized cover product for application over any outdoor-exposed building joist. In doing so, it prevents water from penetrating the wood material and it is created to be insect-proof. As a result, it helps prevent damage and rot. It also provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to attach so it is ideal for building construction contractors, framers, carpenters, deck builders, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BKC-278, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED