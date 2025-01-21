CRKT® Unveils New Provoke® X, A First-Of-Its-Kind Morphing Tactical Axe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Provoke X morphing tactical axe

Provoke® X builds off the success of the original Provoke® morphing karambit knife, bringing the pioneering Kinematic® into a new product category.

TUALATIN, OR, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Columbia River Knife & Tool (CRKT), a brand synonymous with innovation, craftsmanship, and intelligent design, today unveiled the new ProvokeX , a first-of-its-kind morphing tactical axe that fits in your pocket. A powerful, portable, self-defense tool, the ProvokeX builds off the success of the original Provokemorphing karambit knife, bringing the pioneering Kinematictechnology into a new product category.The ProvokeX deploys with a satisfying flick of the wrist, ready to swing into action at a moment's notice. The blade and spike are secured open with CRKT's industry-leading Deadboltlock, and slide into recessed positions on the handle when closed. Closing the axe automatically sets the safety, which is easily released from either side of the handle.Corrosion-resistant, titanium nitride-coated D2 steel ensures the ProvokeX can take a beating. Friction grooves on the handle and a retention ring at the bottom of the handle provide secure grip, and easy reference to pull out of the pocket. while an adjustable pocket clip allows for easy concealment and left or right hand carry.“The Provoke series has been a game changer, not just for CRKT, but the industry as a whole and the Provoke X ups the ante once again,” said Doug Flagg, VP of Marketing & Innovation for CRKT.“A feat of engineering from the mind of Joe Caswell, the Provoke X is the result of more than three years of development and nearly a hundred prototypes. Today we couldn't be more excited to introduce it to the marketplace.”The ProvokeX will make its debut at SHOT Show 2025 and will be available to consumers April 2, 2025. MSRP: $350.For more information please visit the CRKT website HERE .

Michael May

Sinclair Communications

+1 307-690-6939

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.