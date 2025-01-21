Revman International, Inc. Announces Home License Agreement For Tommy Hilfiger In U.S., Canada And Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revman International, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Tommy Hilfiger a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. [NYSE:PVH ], for the development, and distribution of new home accessories in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The new TOMMY HILFIGER home collection will launch in Spring. The agreement's initial term is through 2029.

"We are extremely pleased to be the new home products licensee for Tommy Hilfiger," said Rich Roman, President and CEO of Revman. "We believe that the TOMMY HILFIGER brand is the epitome of iconic American style. The brand reflects the optimism of the American spirit which has become so popular throughout the globe. Revman's collaboration with the very talented team at Tommy Hilfiger is sure to become a great success not only for both our businesses but more importantly for the customers we serve."

"We're thrilled to partner with Revman on our new collection of home essentials," said Karina Spar, Executive Vice President of Licensing at PVH. "As a leading provider of lifestyle bed and bath products, their expertise will help to reinforce the TOMMY HILFIGER brand in the home category through an elevated and expanded consumer offering."

Crafted from the highest quality materials, the new TOMMY HILFIGER home collection offers an elevated selection of essential home goods, including fashion bedding and bath products, that celebrate the brands Classic American Cool heritage.

"Our collaboration with the talented Tommy Hilfiger team focuses on creating elevated essentials for the modern American lifestyle," said Revman's VP of Product Development and Merchandising Laurie Sages. "Inspired by coastal prep, the collection features crisp cottons, signature embroideries, and rich textures, complemented by classic yarn dyes. Each piece showcases thoughtful details and embodies a calm, optimistic spirit that is unmistakably Tommy."

The new TOMMY HILFIGER home collection will launch in Spring 2025. It will be distributed through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada and Mexico.

About TOMMY HILFIGER

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world's most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes alive at the intersection of the classic and the new, co-created with people who are shaping culture around the world. TOMMY HILFIGER celebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger offers premium quality and value to consumers worldwide under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS lifestyles, with a breadth of collections including men's, women's and kids' sportswear, denim, accessories, and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Global retail sales of TOMMY HILFIGER products were $9 billion in 2023 and the brand is powered by more than 16,000 associates worldwide - present in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store at tommy. PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand's worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About PVH Corp.

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our over 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team, and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

About Revman

Revman headquartered in New York, is a leading provider of high-quality lifestyle bed and bath products. Revman maintains unique licensing arrangements with an impressive portfolio of internationally recognized designer brands including Nautica, Vera Wang, Tommy Bahama, Wrangler, Marimekko and Laura Ashley, among many others. Their products are available through all major levels of retail distribution in the United States as well as retailers in Canada, Mexico, and South America. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Revman

