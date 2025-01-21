EP Golf Ventures Invests In Evenplay To Scale AI Golf Tech With Cash Prizes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The PGA of America is working with Evenplay on innovative projects to enhance the experience of off-course golfers, leveraging the patented AI skill-based developed. Evenplay's partners include Topgolf, Full Swing, Swing Suites, Dryvebox, GOLFTEC and SKYTRAK.

In an first, Evenplay is working with UNLV's PGA University Program on a series of Catalyst Projects to show the effect of off-course on players of all skill levels. This public/private partnership is investigating how stress and prizing changes golfers' skill level and practice time. Future studies will explore the effect of golf on sociability (including the epidemic of loneliness) and the efficacy of a variety of sports performance training protocols in high stress situations.

Evenplay will be live at the PGA Show January 21-24 2025 in Orlando, FL, at the Full Swing booth. $1,000 in cash prizes will be given away each day in Closest-to-the-Pin Tournaments at Full Swing.

How Evenplay Works



Players 18+ years old register for an account at Evenplay then step into a golf simulator in venue or at-home

Evenplay's technology is equipped with proprietary player recognition technology

Players get 10 Free Shots to build their Free Play, and they can play against their choice of opponent to win more

Evenplay's digital wallet is accessible from any smartphone, for points redemption and enabling fast withdrawals and deposits Special promotions include a Hole-in-One bonus up to $10,000, Daily Tournaments and Venue Discounts on Suite Rental and Lessons

What They Said



EP Golf Ventures Managing Partner Jay Adya: "The golf market has exploded off-course, and Evenplay's golf tech takes an essential element of on-course golf- Cash Competitions- and brings it to simulators and driving ranges across the country. We are excited to work with them to build out this initiative so that golfers can take advantage of this AI-driven system to get better, have more fun, and maybe win some money along the way."

Evenplay Co-Founder/CEO Bryan O'Reilly : "We can't ask for better and more appropriate partners than the PGA of America and Elysian Park. Their knowledge of the golf and sports industry, and crucial role in building the future, fit perfectly on our Board. Our product and partners will immediately benefit from this investment and, maybe more importantly, the work we are all doing together." Director, PGA of America and UNLV PGA University Program Dr. Christopher Cain: "As hubs for golf and golf innovation, UNLV and Las Vegas are the perfect places to combine the work being done at the PGA and Evenplay. Evenplay is a local company with deep roots in gaming, allowing us to do innovative inter-departmental work with the International Gaming Institute and Sports Innovation Institute. This should unlock behavioral engagement tools for use by golfers and athletes alike. The public-private commitment to academic research ensures innovation grounded in theory that has proven to be revolutionary when done right."

About Evenplay

Evenplay is a technology company that enables players to win points and money with every swing. Using patented AI, players get fair and fun skill-based challenges on partner systems, starting with golf simulators, and soon on driving ranges and at bowling alleys. Game modes include Solo, With Friends and Tournaments. Evenplay is led by a team of tech, sports and hospitality industry veterans. Sign up at Evenplay and find your nearest location to play now.

About EP Golf Ventures

EP Golf Ventures is a strategic investment partnership between the PGA of America and Elysian Park Ventures designed to support innovation in the golf industry and create opportunities for the PGA of America Golf Professional. EP Golf Ventures invests in businesses and entrepreneurs focused on coaching and training; health, wellness and performance science; hospitality; facility management; retail and agriculture.

About Elysian Park Ventures

Elysian Park is a global investment platform dedicated to building the future of sports. Created by the ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Elysian Park invests at the intersection of sports, health, culture, commerce, and technology. Elysian Park works with companies across stages from seed to growth to provide perspective, relationships, capital and exclusive strategic resources including the Trailblazer Venture Studio, Robin, and EP Golf Ventures in partnership with PGA of America, among others. Learn more at elysianpark.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About UNLV PGA University Program

Housed within the world-renowned Harrah College of Hospitality, UNLV's PGA University Program is one of only 16 PGA-accredited college programs in the U.S. and offers a unique opportunity to learn in Las Vegas-one of the top golf cities in the nation and home to nearly 50 notable courses and a myriad of off-course options. Students receive hands-on training through classroom instruction, practical internship experience, community service, and other career development opportunities. Additionally, the program provides students with access to the industry's best learning tools in the Dwaine Knight Center for Golf Management, a 4,200-square-foot learning center located in the college's academic facility, Hospitality Hall, which includes a golf simulation, biomechanics, merchandising and club fitting and alteration labs.

