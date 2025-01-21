Liberty Safe Introduces Pro Flextm Modular Shelving System For Colonial Gun Safes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our Pro FlexTM modular shelving system gives you the ability to customize your safe," said Dave Foley, Liberty Safe CEO. "Whether you're securing firearms, documents, or other valuables, you can adjust the layout of the shelves to fit your specific needs."

The Colonial Series is built in the USA, and delivers 75 minutes of Cool BoxTM fire protection at 1200o F, with a heat-activated door seal to protect contents from smoke and heat. Security features include ultra-strong Solid StateTM locking bars, a Dual FusionTM 12-gauge folded steel frame for added rigidity, and a triple-hardened steel plate to resist drill attacks. Each safe includes a UL-listed SECURAM Backlit electronic lock and re-locker mechanisms for enhanced protection.

Available in textured, marble, and gloss finishes, the Colonial's stylish exterior complements its highly functional interior. The Pro FlexTM Modular Shelving System, offered as an optional interior for all Colonial sizes, enhances organization and adaptability. The Colonial Series also includes factory-installed door storage panels and an electrical outlet kit for added convenience.

Proudly made in the USA, the Colonial Series reflects Liberty's commitment to quality and craftsmanship, providing customers with best-in-class protection for firearms and valuables.

The Colonial Series with Pro FlexTM Modular Shelving is now available through authorized Liberty Safe dealers. For more information, visit .

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit a variety of needs. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 skilled Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Liberty Safe