Dustin Brown Comes Into View With Songs Full Of Humanity

- Dustin BrownFT. WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Texas songwriter Dustin Brown will release his third full length self-titled album on March 28th on Smith Music Group, but he will make his humbled entrance into Americana beforehand with two single releases this winter. It always piques people's interest when a songwriter emerges on the scene packing timeworn observations that don't quite match his years. Dustin Brown is that songwriter: a young man whose relatively short life story feels lived multiple times. From a childhood of solitude to time trekking around the globe, Dustin Brown isn't solving the world's problems, he's just offering up dust-covered narrations wrapped in conversational tones that speak to the common man.The first single“Falcon 9” comes out digitally on January 31st, a candid commentary on small town sellouts where politics ruin industry and fields become Dollar General stores.“Burn” will follow on February 28th, the centerpiece from which the entire album is built around. The song represents that come-to-Jesus talk between a person and their inner parent, the detoxification of childish behavior by way of a cold turkey leap into maturity. Acoustic versions of the upcoming singles can be heard here .From the one-light town of Moody, Texas, Dustin Brown spent a lot of his childhood alone, a latchkey kid who learned about introspection and self-reliance by default. Reflectively, Brown says it was a great childhood that allowed him the space and time to meet and understand himself before the world came crashing in. So, he's an old and self-proclaimed sad soul who started writing songs at the age of 12, started playing in biker bars with his band while still in high school, moved to Austin and then back home again when the band broke up, and settled on a life as a degenerate songwriter trying to follow in the footsteps of his heroes like Blaze Foley, Steve Earle, Billy Joe Shaver and Townes Van Zandt, all before he reached his 21st birthday. He became a commercial diver working on boats, and music became an afterthought. Having older parents who never got the option to retire and travel, Brown decided to leave everything and backpack through South America and the Philippines for a while. Returning to the US he settled down in Louisiana for a bit and then returned home to Texas and took up work in the oil and gas industry. The full circle journey led him back to music where he discovered that it was all just a detour. He may have left music years before, but music never left him.Brown's forthcoming self-titled album started out as an EP that quickly bulked up as digested experiences converted to muscled anecdotes. He co-produced it with Ben Hussey who he met at the coveted Larry Joe Taylor Songwriter Showcase, and who stepped in to produce Brown's debut album in 2020. From the start Brown realized they were naturally headed towards the same direction musically, and values Hussey's willingness to allow him his mistakes, and help him grow as an artist by navigating new and better pathways to the sound he is aiming for. The 10 tracks are the proclamation of Brown's passion, empathy, grievances, regret and humor: the journal of a wanderer at home everywhere with acceptance and respect for everyone.Dustin Brown's band includes Christopher Smith (drums), Joel Allan and Tyler Ralston (lead guitar), James Bartosh (bass) and Rachel Cole (backing vocals on the album)For review copies, interviews and more information contact RPR Media

Burn | Dustin Brown | Saloon Sessions

