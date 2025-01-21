NVBDC Military And Veteran Organization Task Force Welcomes Vietnam Veterans Of America Detroit Chapter 9 As A Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Keith King, Founder & CEO, National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

Paul Edelstein, Director of Relations, VVA Detroit Chapter 9

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC ) is proud to announce that Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Detroit Chapter 9 has joined the NVBDC Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force as its newest member. This partnership underscores NVBDC's mission to empower veteran entrepreneurs while honoring Chapter 9's extensive contributions to the Detroit community.Keith King, NVBDC Founder and CEO-and a founding member of VVA Detroit Chapter 9-shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration.“As one of the founding members of Chapter 9, I've seen the incredible impact it has had on the lives of Vietnam veterans and the broader Detroit community. This partnership builds on a legacy of service, advocacy, and empowerment,” said King.Since its founding in 1981, VVA Detroit Chapter 9 has played a transformative role in Detroit's Cass Corridor and District Detroit neighborhoods. Over the years, Chapter 9 has initiated numerous community programs and contributed significantly to improving the lives of veterans and Detroit residents.Highlights of VVA Chapter 9's contributions include:.Supporting Detroit police efforts by sponsoring Neighborhood City Hall Police Stations and CB Patrols..Hosting the Second National VVA Convention in 1985 and organizing two successful fundraising concerts at the legendary Harpo's and the Fox Theatre..Advocating for the construction of the John Dingell VA Hospital and providing facilities during its development..Resurrecting the Detroit Veterans Day Parade, growing it from 120 participants to over 5,000..Instrumental in naming Detroit a Purple Heart City and establishing the Michigan Veterans Foundation Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program..Funding scholarships for Detroit high school JROTC cadets and supporting the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog program..Donating to numerous Detroit charities, including the Detroit Rescue Mission, NSO, and Volunteers of America.Further details about Chapter 9's mission and projects can be found at vva9/about-us/.Partnership with NVBDCBy joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force, VVA Detroit Chapter 9 expands its ability to advocate for Vietnam-era veterans in the business community. The partnership will connect veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity programs and provide critical resources for veteran entrepreneurs.“VVA Detroit Chapter 9's dedication to supporting veterans in Detroit aligns perfectly with NVBDC's mission,” said Paul Edelstein, Director of Media Relations.“This collaboration strengthens our shared commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for veterans.”For more information about NVBDC, its certification programs, and the Military and Veteran Organization Task Force, visit nvbdc.About the Vietnam Veterans of America Detroit Chapter 9The Vietnam Veterans of America Detroit Chapter 9 is part of a national organization that is passionate about helping Vietnam veterans and their families with a variety of issues. They do this by providing access to resources, advocating for veteran-centered legislative policies, and partnering with public and private community stakeholders, donors, and charitable organizations to support Vietnam veterans and their families.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the leading third-party certification organization for veteran-owned businesses of all sizes. NVBDC connects certified veteran-owned businesses with supplier diversity programs in major corporations, fostering growth and success for veteran entrepreneurs. Additional information can be found at nvbdc.About the NVBDC's Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task ForceNVBDC's MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce./mvo-tf-news/nvbdc-military-and-veteran-organization-task-force-welcomes-vietnam-veterans-of-america-detroit-chapter-9-as-newest-member/Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020...MVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862...

