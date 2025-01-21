Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Foot Soaking Tub (BDH-352)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved foot spa to soothe feet and scrub away calluses," said an inventor, from Laurel, Md., "so I invented the AUTO FOOT SCRUBBER. My design enables you to easily enjoy a foot spa treatment at home."
The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a foot soaking bath. In doing so, it would automatically remove calluses and dead skin from the feet. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also helps keep feet smooth, attractive, and healthy. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, individuals with limited mobility, the elderly, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-BDH-352, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
