Dramatists Play Service Announces Licensing Availability For Left On Tenth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Currently playing on Broadway through February 2, 2025, this warm and witty production is directed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman and stars Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife"), Peter Gallagher ("Grace and Frankie"), Peter Francis James (Funny Girl) and Kate MacCluggage (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret).

Rex Reed from The Observer says, "Left on Tenth is funny, touching, intelligently written and beautifully acted. If you're a veteran theatregoer lamenting the absence of good, old-fashioned love stories on Broadway, hope has arrived."

When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You've Got Mail, reconnects with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life's challenges. Left on Tenth tells the messy, beautiful true story of a woman navigating the miraculous life stream of the Beshert and discovering how to embrace the unpredictable and open her heart again.

"We are thrilled to welcome Left on Tenth into the Dramatists Play Service catalog," says Ted Chapin, Chief Executive Officer of BLG. "Delia Ephron's heartfelt and inspiring story has captivated audiences on Broadway, and we are excited to announce that productions can begin right away."

Left on Tenth is produced by Daryl Roth and features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington and Itohan Edoloyi, sound design by Jill BC Du Boff, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, wig design by Michael Buonincontro, and animal training by Special Tony Award honoree William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc.

The play opened on Broadway on October 23, 2024, with Robin Roberts from Good Morning America calling it "one of the most moving, beautiful plays I have ever seen," and Gayle King saying "I walked out feeling great about life and the possibilities of love!"

Founded in 1936, Dramatists Play Service represents many of the most renowned works of American Theatre and beyond, including titles by Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Tom Stoppard, and John Leguizamo. Other acclaimed current Broadway plays represented by DPS include Oh, Mary! , by Cole Escola, Eureka Day , by Jonathan Spector, and the upcoming, John Proctor is the Villain , by Kimberly Bellflower.

ABOUT BROADWAY LICENSING GLOBAL

Broadway Licensing Global and its family of imprints (Broadway Licensing, Dramatists Play Service, Playscripts, Stageworks and Broadway on Demand) is a global leader in theatrical licensing, publishing, and distribution. Representing an astonishing 41 Tony Awards® and 49 Pulitzer Prize-winning works, BLG's iconic collection of titles features work by iconic authors, composers, and lyricists including Arthur Miller, Lynn Nottage, Tennessee Williams, Katori Hall, Tom Stoppard, Paula Vogel, John Patrick Shanley, Jocelyn Bioh, Lauren Gunderson, Alan Menken, John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask, Kirsten Childs, Rick Elice, Doug Wright, PigPen Theatre Co., Joe DiPietro, Douglas Lyons, Don Zolidis, and John Leguizamo.

