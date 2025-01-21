Preemploymentdirectory Launches Employment Classifieds To Make Hiring Easier For Background Screening Industry Firms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PreemploymentDirectory's new 'Buzz Job Search' service will help hiring managers and HR fill open positions faster.

- W. Barry NixonALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The employment landscape within the background screening industry is ever-changing due to fluctuations in the economy, mergers & acquisitions, layoffs, new firms entering the marketplace and normal job churn. PreemploymentDirectory is committed to providing job matching services that cater to the unique needs of employers in the background screening industry.The job matching service will leverage the extensive network of employers and individual professional background screeners of The Background Buzz, the leading news and information source for the professional background screening industry.The new job matching service is called 'Buzz Job Search' and will focus on helping employers meet their ongoing need to hire talent. This service will serve as a classified job advertising section in The Background Buzz. The new service has been designed specifically for the background screening industry. with only one goal in mind, to help employers find qualified candidates to fill their open positions as quickly as possible.This is a unique service offered for the background screening industry.Employers will be able to post their open positions in the Buzz Job Search section of the e-magazine.Individuals will be able to submit their resumes for consideration for specific job opportunities. In addition, we have partnered with SearchAmerica, a professional search firm that specializes in filling positions for the background screening industry to assist with matching individuals to additional opportunities that match their interests.W. Barry Nixon, Founder and COO, of PreemploymentDirectory, is a widely recognized expert on background screening, the co-author of the landmark book Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective and is a past recipient of the coveted 'Most Influential People in Security' award by Security Magazine. Mr. Nixon said,“The background screening industry has grown into a billion-dollar industry in the last ten years, and it is time for it to have a job matching service that helps hiring managers in the industry to select talent more efficiently and quicker.”Download your complimentary copy of 'The Background Buzz' here:Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory or contact him on LinkedIn atABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY:PreemploymentDirectory is the leading background screening news and information portal on the Internet and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which incudes an extensive Article Library, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. We also publish the leading e-newsletter for the industry - The Background Buzz.

W Nixon

PreemploymentDirectory

+1 949-922-5374

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.