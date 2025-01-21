Global Liver Fibrosis Treatment Market Poised For Remarkable Growth: Projected To Reach USD 51.16 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global liver fibrosis is set to witness significant expansion over the coming decade, with revenues anticipated to rise from USD 17.51 billion in 2024 to an impressive USD 51.16 billion by 2033, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period 2025-2033.The Request of this Sample Report Here:-This remarkable growth is driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies, increasing prevalence of liver diseases, and a heightened focus on developing innovative therapeutic solutions. Liver fibrosis, a condition often resulting from chronic liver damage, has spurred global research and development efforts to address its progression effectively.The demand for effective treatment options is bolstered by a growing awareness of liver health and government initiatives aimed at combating liver-related disorders. Moreover, pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in cutting-edge therapies, including antifibrotic agents and gene therapies, to meet the rising demand for advanced care solutions.Market DynamicsDriver: Rising Prevalence of Liver FibrosisLiver disease accounts for 2 million deaths annually, representing 4% of global mortality, with liver cancer contributing 600,000–900,000 deaths each year. The primary drivers of liver-related deaths include complications from cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma, with viral hepatitis, alcohol abuse, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) as leading causes. Rising metabolic risk factors and an aging population are expected to double the burden of advanced NAFLD by 2030. The rising prevalence of liver diseases and associated complications is driving demand for innovative treatments, positioning the liver fibrosis treatment market for significant growth.This growing burden is pushing healthcare systems to invest in advanced diagnostic tools and treatment options, including antifibrotic drugs and cell therapies. Additionally, the increasing awareness about liver diseases and the adoption of routine screening programs are contributing to earlier detection and treatment, further boosting the market. As liver fibrosis progresses and leads to more severe complications, such as cirrhosis and liver failure, there is a strong incentive for both healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies to develop and introduce innovative therapies. This demand, fueled by the rising prevalence of the disease, is shaping the growth trajectory of the liver fibrosis treatment market.Key Players in Oral Vaccines Market.Gilead Sciences, Inc..Merck & Co., Inc..Bristol-Myers Squibb.Johnson and Johnson.Novartis AG.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.Pfizer Inc..FibroGen, Inc..Inventiva Pharma.Pharmaxis Limited.Other Prominent PlayersRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @Segments Covered in The ReportBy Drug Type.Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptors (Par)-Alpha Agonist.Ace Inhibitors.Hepatotropic Drug.OthersBy Indication.Chronic Liver Diseases.Hepatitis C.Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD).OthersBy End User.Hospitals.Specialty Clinics.OthersBy Distribution Channel.Hospital Pharmacies.Retail Pharmacies.Online PharmaciesBy Geography.North America.The USA.Canada.Mexico.Europe.Western Europe.The UK.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Poland.Russia.Rest of Eastern Europe.Asia Pacific.China.India.Japan.Australia & New Zealand.South Korea.ASEAN.Rest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa.Saudi Arabia.South Africa.UAE.Rest of MEA.South America.Argentina.Brazil.Rest of South AmericaDownload Sample PDF Report@-About Astute Analytica:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

