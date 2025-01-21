Selfiesnapz Dubai Cooperation With Global Brands To Boost Corporate Event Engagement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SelfieSnapz , a leading provider of innovative photo and engagement solutions, is thrilled to announce its cooperation with renowned global brands to enhance corporate event experiences across Dubai, UAE. This move comes as the city's sector continues to thrive, drawing in businesses seeking unique and interactive ways to connect with their audiences.With the UAE government's focus on improving infrastructure and attracting foreign investments, Dubai has become a hotspot for international business gatherings. SelfieSnapz is excited to meet this growing demand by offering cutting-edge technology that integrates social media, photo sharing, and live event engagement, creating memorable experiences for attendees.Notable companies in aviation, and fashion sector along with prestigious hotel chains and exclusive celebrity events, are keen to rent innovative entertainment products, particularly the Magic Mirror and 360 Video Booths . These engaging solutions provide guests with high-quality 360-degree videos and printed photos, serving as fun keepsakes that capture the essence of the event.“Our partnerships with global brands allow us to introduce state of the art entertainment equipment and services that make any event truly memorable,” said Jonathon Metcalfe, CEO of SelfieSnapz.“We're committed to creating interactive experiences that resonate with both local and international guests.”The future offerings will include customizable photo booths with advanced filters and augmented reality features, enabling attendees to capture and share their experiences instantly. SelfieSnapz will also provide tools for event organizers to track engagement levels, helping them fine-tune future events.As Dubai continues to attract businesses and tourists alike, SelfieSnapz is focused on transforming the corporate event landscape. By teaming up with global brands, the company aims to enrich the attendee experience and support all businesses in making a lasting impression.For more information about SelfieSnapz and its innovative solutions for corporate events, please visitAbout: SelfieSnapz a subsidiary of Bash Events is a premier provider of interactive and engaging photo and video solutions, dedicated to enhancing event engagement through state-of-the-art technology. With a focus on creativity and genuine connections, SelfieSnapz is redefining how brands interact with their audiences.

