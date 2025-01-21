Department Of The Air Force Gaming League (DAFGL) Announces Spring 2025 Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
This season's Core Leagues will spotlight two fan-favorite titles:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (4v4 CDL Format)
League of Legends (5v5 Summoner's Rift)
The Core Leagues will follow an eight-week Swiss or Round Robin regular season, culminating in a high-stakes playoff. The top eight teams will compete in a single-elimination bracket, with the Grand Finals for each title broadcast live on May 3 and 4, 2025.
Key Dates for Core Leagues:
January 13: Registration opens
February 5: Registration closes, brackets are formed
February 8: First day of matches
March 29: Final day of the regular season
April 26-27: Quarterfinals and Semifinals
May 3-4: Finals Broadcast
Ladder Leagues: Open Competition
DAFGL's Ladder Leagues will offer fierce competition across five popular titles:
Warzone (2v2)
Rocket League (2v2)
Magic: The Gathering (Pauper Format, 1v1)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (1v1)
Apex Legends (3v3)
The Ladder Leagues welcome all skill levels, with no rank restrictions or military status requirements for participation. Queues will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout the season, allowing participants to compete at their convenience.
Key Dates for Ladder Leagues:
January 13: Registration opens (ongoing throughout the season)
January 18: Ladder queues open
May 4: Final day of Ladders
USAA: A Valued Partner
The DAFGL is proud to welcome back USAA as a supporting partner for the Spring 2025 Season. USAA's continued support of the Air Force Gaming Program has been instrumental in fostering a vibrant community for service members and civilians alike. Their partnership underscores a shared commitment to innovation, teamwork, and excellence within the gaming sphere.
"The Spring 2025 Season marks an exciting chapter for the DAFGL as we continue to expand opportunities for our gaming community," said MSgt Justyn Guthier, NCOIC, DAF Esports. "We are especially grateful for USAA's unwavering support, which empowers us to elevate the competitive gaming experience for our players."
Get Ready to Game!
Whether you're a seasoned competitor or new to the gaming scene, the DAFGL invites you to join this dynamic and inclusive community. Don't miss your chance to register, compete, and connect with players from around the world.
For more information and to register, visit airforcegaming/dafgl.
About DAFGL - The Department of the Air Force Gaming League (DAFGL) is a premier competitive gaming organization dedicated to fostering camaraderie, teamwork, and excellence among Airmen, Guardians, and the broader gaming community. By providing a platform for competition and connection, the DAFGL supports the Department of the Air Force's mission of innovation and readiness.
