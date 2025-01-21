ISM Honors Manufacturing PMI® Outgoing Chair And Welcomes New Leader To Support Economic Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Timothy R. Fiore, Celebrated for His Exceptional Leadership, Retires from Role and Jeffrey P. Wincel Named as Incoming Chair

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Management® (ISM®) announces the retirement of Esteemed Timothy R. Fiore, who has served as the Chair of ISM's PMI® Panel since 2017.

Fiore will be succeeded by Jeffrey P. Wincel, D.Min. Effective in March 2025, Wincel will assume oversight of the Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®, writing the monthly report and speaking on behalf of the companies that comprise the ISM Manufacturing PMI® Panel.

Timothy R. Fiore has led the ISM Manufacturing PMI® through some of the most transformative and challenging periods in recent economic history, including the unprecedented global supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Under his expert stewardship, the Manufacturing PMI® has remained a beacon of insight, providing critical and trusted interpretations of the U.S. economy's health. Fiore's deep expertise, steady leadership, and unparalleled ability to navigate complexity have solidified the PMI® as one of the most widely respected and closely followed economic indicators in the world, earning him admiration and respect across industries and economic circles.

Fiore's passion and insight have elevated the ISM Manufacturing PMI®, and he has been instrumental in enriching the breadth and depth of our data. Fiore's commitment to education and mentorship has also been remarkable. As a frequent university guest lecturer and webinar speaker, he inspired the next generation of leaders to appreciate the importance of ISM's work and its incredible data. Through his clear thinking and willingness to help, Fiore has touched countless lives through his analysis of ISM's of economic data and his insight.

Jeffrey Wincel, a distinguished international purchasing executive and industry leader, is a published author of six books, including Lean Supply Chain Management and People, Process and Culture. Recognized as a "Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive Magazine multiple times, Wincel recently retired as Senior Vice President and CPO at NXP Semiconductors. He previously held leadership roles at AMD, ON Semiconductor, and Honeywell Aerospace, among others, and served as a faculty associate at Arizona State University's W.P. Carey School of Business. Wincel holds advanced degrees from Michigan State University, Loyola University Chicago, and the Graduate Theological Foundation.

Wincel is also a frequent contributor to professional publications and industry events. His experience includes restructuring and leading global procurement, supply chain, and facility management teams in the restaurant and media industries, assisting technology and social media companies in optimizing their procurement organizational performance, managing outsourced manufacturing and services, and automating manufacturing operations.

ISM congratulates Wincel on his new role. Our community extends its deepest gratitude to Timothy R. Fiore for his years of service and significant contributions to the field of supply management, and to the ISM's Report On Business®, which informs policy makers, business leaders and the general public.

About Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®)

Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its community of more than 50,000 in more than 100 countries manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM® Report On Business®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events, and assessments. The ISM® Report On Business®, Manufacturing, Services, and Hospital, are three of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit: .

