Seven Verbs Launches Software Development Packages Starting At $15K For Startups And Medium-Sized Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seven Verbs' new packages cater to businesses of all sizes, with clear pricing, quick turnaround times, and streamlined processes that prioritize quality and client satisfaction:



Small Project : A 30-day timeline for entrepreneurs and startups to develop MVPs and functional prototypes. For just $15,000, this package provides a cost-effective way to validate ideas and bring them to quickly.

Medium Project : A 60-day development plan tailored for businesses looking to automate key workflows and integrate with existing systems. Priced at $40,000, this package delivers impactful solutions that improve efficiency. Large Project : A comprehensive 120-day development service designed for large businesses and organizations requiring robust, scalable, and highly secure solutions, priced at $150,000.

Each package leverages Seven Verbs' optimized internal processes to ensure projects are delivered quickly-within 30, 60, or 120 days-and exceed client expectations. By prioritizing efficiency and collaboration, Seven Verbs can provide exceptional results while keeping costs low.

"At Seven Verbs, our mission is to make high-quality software development accessible to startups and medium-sized businesses without compromising on quality," said Ozzie Belazi, Chief Technology Officer. "With our streamlined internal processes, we deliver projects that exceed expectations in speed, cost-efficiency, and quality."

Seven Verbs has a proven track record of creating impactful software solutions across industries. The company has consistently delivered innovative and reliable technology to its clients, from developing actuarial systems for life insurance providers to building and maintaining a successful platform for a rideshare startup that enables seamless virtual vehicle inspections. Recent projects include a respite care tracking system and an eCommerce platform that helped clients optimize operations and expand their market reach.

"Our focus has always been on delivering solutions that help businesses succeed," said Mark Skiles, Chief Data Architect/Strategist at Seven Verbs. "Over the last decade, I've worked closely with our clients to ensure we meet and exceed their expectations. These new packages reflect our commitment to providing affordable, tailored software that solves real problems and delivers measurable results. We're thrilled to partner with startups and entrepreneurs on their journey to create great products, as well as with medium-sized businesses looking to streamline their operations."

Seven Verbs prioritizes collaboration, working closely with clients to understand their unique needs and goals. By leveraging best practices and decades of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering software solutions that drive innovation and satisfaction.

Seven Verbs specializes in custom software development for startups, entrepreneurs, and medium-sized businesses across industries such as insurance, finance, healthcare, education, and agriculture. With a focus on quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Seven Verbs helps clients bring their ideas to life and achieve their operational goals. For more information, visit .

