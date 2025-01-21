Andhra Pradesh To Be Transformed As Green Energy Hub: Chandrababu Naidu

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that efforts are on to transform the state into a green and green hydrogen hub.

He said investments to the tune of $115 billion have been attracted in the energy sector to generate 500 MW power and 500 million metric tonnes of green energy by 2030 which is 30 per cent of the national target.

He was speaking on green industrialisation during a special session of the Confederation of Indian (CII) at Davos on the second day of the World Economic Forum.

Explaining the 10 formulas being implemented in the state as part of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 roadmap, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is being promoted as a leader in the fuel market and global green hydrogen by focussing on cost optimisation and environmental balance.

"We are ready to export green energy products through strong ports like Kakinada," Chandrababu said. The Chief Minister exuded confidence that the Global Leadership Centre (GLC) in Amaravati will certainly help to prepare future leaders and announced that the IMD Business School of Switzerland and the GLC entered into an understanding to enhance leadership development.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to utilise technological knowledge like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and real-time data to resolve complex issues and to improve daily lifestyle. Stating that Speed of Doing Business is the policy of his Government, he assured full support to industrialists and those who regularly go for research to bring down the power consumption costs.

The Chief Minister said that the availability of human resources is the major advantage for Andhra Pradesh and mentioned that several Indian industrialists, particularly from Andhra Pradesh, are contributing to the global economy.

Claiming that Hyderabad developed a lot with the reforms that he had introduced two decades ago as the chief minister of then united Andhra Pradesh, Naidu said that he has a track record of creating a 'Group of Concept' and now Hyderabad too has turned into a city of this 'Group of Concept'.

Asserting that several nations are reeling under political crisis, Naidu said India was not facing any such problem as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving ahead with clarity in governance.

Pointing out that India is now on top in GDP growth rate, Naidu expressed confidence that the same growth rate will be recorded in future too. The Bharat era will begin in 2028 as PM Modi is implementing the Vikasitha Bharat-2047 plan to take India to the level of superpower in the world, he added. He is a visionary leader leading a stable Government, the Chief Minister remarked.