Kuehn Law Encourages RDW, HEES, AMPY, And TURN Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.
Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW ) Click to Take Action
Redwire Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement with Edge Autonomy. Redwire will acquire Edge Autonomy by paying a total purchase price consisting of $150 million in cash and $775 million in Redwire common stock.
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES ) Click to Take Action
H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has agreed to be acquired by United Rentals, Inc. H&E shareholders will receive $92.00 per share in cash.
Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY ) Click to Take Action
Amplify Energy Corp. has entered into a definitive agreement with Juniper Capital's Upstream Rocky Mountain Portfolio Companies. According to the terms of the proposed transaction, Amplify will issue approximately 26.7 million shares of its common stock to Juniper. Once the transaction is finalized, Amplify shareholders will hold around 61% of the company's equity.
180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN ) Click to Take Action
180 Degree Capital Corp. has entered into a merger agreement with Mount Logan Capital Inc. Upon the completion of the proposed transaction, 180 Degree shareholders are anticipated to hold approximately 40% ownership in the combined company.
Why Your Participation Matters:
SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future
How to Get Involved:
Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Moon K. Young
Chief of Operations
Kuehn Law, PLLC
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
