Chicken Cock Whiskey Awarded The Triple Crown Award In The America's Best Beverage Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Triple Crown Award is given to one spirit after three rounds of an intensive two-day blind evaluation by an esteemed panel of experts. In addition to the highest honor, Chicken Cock Small Batch Bourbon received Double in the Regional Awards and National Awards, leading to the best in State, Region and Category, also known as The Triple Crown.

"From the moment we released Chicken Cock Small Batch Bourbon, we believed it was something exceptional," said Matti Anttila, CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits. "This recognition affirms our commitment to bold flavors and uncompromising quality."

The Small Batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is matured to the peak of perfection and bottled-in-bond at 100 Proof (50% ABV). Small Batch (SRP: $69.99) is available for purchase online at select retailers and in stores where Chicken Cock Whiskey core products are sold. For more information please visit .

About Chicken Cock Whiskey

In 1856, James A. Miller established the Chicken Cock Whiskey brand in Paris, KY after his successful venture producing his celebrated J.A. Miller's Old Bourbon, which dates back to the late 1830s. In the decades that followed, Chicken Cock Whiskey quickly became a nationally distributed brand that was synonymous with a high-quality reputation and was the first brand in Bourbon County to ship its whiskey internationally.

In 2012, Matti Anttila, Grain & Barrel Spirits CEO, rediscovered the brand and set out to resurrect it to its high-quality reputation and celebrated past. Since then, Chicken Cock Whiskey has become one of the most rapidly growing whiskey brands with its award-winning Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Kentucky Straight Rye whiskey releases, along with multiple highly sought-after limited releases, which are made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company as part of its collaborative distillation program.

