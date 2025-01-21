Government Technology Announces The Govtech 100 For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exclusive annual list recognizes the top companies selling and IT services primarily to state and local governments

FOLSOM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- has published its annual“GovTech 100”-an exclusive list of the top 100 tech companies that sell to state and local as their primary customers. The list is editorial-driven and shaped by a variety of key experts, government employees, investors and the Government Technology editorial team.Among the companies new to the list for 2024 are:.Avolve – A global leader in ePlan Review and Management Solutions for Local and State Government.BS&A – Provides integrated systems of financial management and property tax products designed specifically for municipalities.Envisio – Helps governments achieve greater transparency & accountability by making it easy to track and report on strategic plans..Fast Enterprises – Provides software and information technology consulting services for government agencies.First Due – Unlocks tremendous potential for fire & EMS agencies through building transformative software.HdL Companies – A government administration firm offering tax auditing and revenue management services.MDF Commerce – Enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions.Propelus – A software development company that provides CE Broker, EverCheck and Immuware solutions.Utility – Delivers digital systems for public agencies that depend on speed, accuracy, transparency, and easy-to-access dataAn Industry of Innovation:Government technology (gov tech) as a market segment helps governments perform mission-critical work to serve their communities effectively. For the tenth year in a row, the annual GovTech 100 curation highlights the explosive growth of the gov tech market and recognizes the leaders driving public-sector innovation.“For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer,” said e.Republic President Dustin Haisler.“It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market – from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it's just heating up.”“The GovTech 100 is a sampling from a much larger market with hundreds of companies driving progress and ensuring that governments of all sizes can better serve their communities. We applaud the important work that all of them are doing,” Haisler said.By the Numbers:The GovTech 100 companies for 2025:.Collectively raised over $6.8 billion in funding.Attracted a total of 569 unique investors.Went through 304 rounds of funding (in total).Have been granted 8,158 patents.Are mostly privately held – only 6% are publicly traded.Are 17.5 years-old on averageRead the featured article and check out the full list here:ABOUT GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGYGovernment Technology is the premier information platform on the smart use of technology in state and local government. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, LLC the nation's leading data, media and events company dedicated exclusively to state and local government and education.

Mark Androvich

e.Republic

+1 916-932-1343

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.