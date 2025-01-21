President Ilham Aliyev Offers Condolences To President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
1/21/2025 9:06:56 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
letter of condolences to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep
Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President, dear Brother,
We are deeply shocked by the news of the fire at a hotel in the
Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, which resulted in the loss of
many lives.
In light of this tragedy, I share your sorrow and extend my deep
condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and
the brotherly people of Turkiye, on behalf of myself and the people
of Azerbaijan. I also wish a swift recovery to the injured.
May Allah rest their souls in peace!"
