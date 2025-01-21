JETSET Pilates Enters Boston Market, Paving The Way For Statewide Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new Wellesley studio, located at 98 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02482 , will offer a prime location near local shops and restaurants, providing convenient access for the community. JETSET Pilates is also targeting key neighborhoods and suburbs in the Greater Boston area, including Cambridge, Newton, Back Bay, and Brookline. The brand's goal is to establish 3–5 studios across the region over the next few years.

"Boston is an established, fitness-forward city with a deep appreciation for wellness and high-quality boutique options," said Bert Albertse, CEO of JETSET Pilates . "With its active lifestyle and community-driven culture, Boston is the perfect market for us. Wellesley, in particular, aligns with our mission to introduce innovative fitness concepts to neighborhoods that value wellness and personalized workouts."

JETSET Pilates is rapidly expanding both nationally and internationally, with exciting new openings planned across the United States and abroad. The brand's new innovative training academy and elevated membership program are also creating strong momentum for growth, empowering franchisees to deliver a premium Pilates experience tailored to their local markets.

"We see a tremendous opportunity in Boston, where there is a growing demand for unique fitness options that challenge both body and mind," said Tamara Galinsky, Founder and Brand President of JETSET Pilates . "As we continue to grow, we're eager to partner with motivated entrepreneurs to bring the transformative benefits of our Modern Reformer Pilates method to more communities."

Since launching its franchise opportunity, JETSET Pilates has quickly become a leading concept in the boutique fitness franchise space. The brand is seeking passionate professionals across the country to expand its reach and deliver its personalized workout experience to even more individuals. For more information about JETSET Pilates and its franchise opportunity, please visit .

About JETSET Pilates

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2022, JETSET Pilates has rapidly established itself as one of the most attractive concepts in the boutique franchise business space. JETSET Pilates currently has plans to open studios across the U.S. and Australia, with over 80 studios in development. JETSET now offers franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in some of the largest and fastest-growing markets within the fitness franchise sector. For more information, please visit , or follow JETSET Pilates on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Contact: Elise Fricilone | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

SOURCE JETSET Pilates