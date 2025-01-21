Montway Auto Transport To Offer Exclusive Discounts To AARP Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With New Benefit, AARP Members Will Enjoy Car Services Tailored to their Unique Needs

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Montway Auto , one of the nation's leading third-party logistics companies and a pioneer in the car shipping industry, introduces an exclusive new benefit for AARP members. Montway is offering special savings designed to make auto transport more affordable and accessible for AARP members. Starting today, AARP members can enjoy savings of $100 on every car shipping order.

Montway's services meet the unique needs of seasonal travelers, retirees, car collectors, and others who are 50 and older. Whether shipping a vehicle to a winter home, relocating for retirement, or moving across the country, AARP members can rely on Montway for a simple, straightforward car shipping process.

"We're thrilled to bring our trusted car shipping services to their members," said Tom Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "Our goal is to ensure that every AARP member feels comfortable and confident when shipping their vehicle. With our dedicated customer support team providing Montway's signature 5-star service, members can expect a seamless car shipping experience. We truly appreciate this opportunity."

Montway's reputation for providing exceptional service is evident in the company's 100,000+ online reviews and Net Promoter Score of 78, well above the industry average of 41.

AARP members can take advantage of the new savings by visiting or calling Montway directly at 888-306-7095. Montway's customer service team will guide AARP members through every step-from getting a quote to safely delivering their vehicle to its destination.

"We are excited to announce a new AARP member offer available from Montway Auto Transport to bring our members reliable and efficient auto transport services," said Jason Mugg, Senior Vice President of Lifestyle & Emerging Business at AARP Services. "Whether you're moving permanently, just for the season, or taking a long-distance vacation and want the convenience of your own car, this member benefit reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value and support to AARP members."

Throughout the shipping process, AARP members have access to assistance whenever they may need it with Montway's extended customer service hours (18 hours per day via live chat, phone, and email). Montway offers a variety of options to meet the diverse needs of AARP members, including door-to-door service, open and enclosed transport, and guaranteed pickup dates.

For more information on AARP member discounts with Montway Auto Transport, please visit .

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has become one of the nation's leading automotive transport companies, with more than one million vehicles shipped. Montway offers transport services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe. The company operates with extended hours, 365 days a year, underscoring its commitment to customer satisfaction. Montway has a Net Promoter Score of 78, far surpassing the industry average, and over 100,000 online customer reviews.

In addition to a retail division serving the residential market, Montway has a business-solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Known for setting industry standards in innovative logistics technologies and customer service, Montway has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies six times. For more information, visit

About AARP Services

Formed in 1999 as the commercial arm of AARP, AARP Services is where the mission of AARP meets the marketplace. AARP Services fuels the AARP mission to empower people 50-plus to choose how they live as they age. AARP Services manages the wide range of products and services offered through providers as Member Benefits and oversees advertising sales for AARP media channels. AARP Services is committed to ensuring that every product and service that bears the AARP name is worthy of the AARP name, creating more reasons for the 50-plus to join or renew their AARP membership, and securing the long-term financial stability that enables AARP's mission. AARP Services leverages data science capabilities, deep insights on people 50-plus, innovative tools, and creative expertise to meaningfully impact the health, wealth and happiness of AARP members.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit , or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Contact:

Interdependence Public Relations

(708) 567-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Montway Auto Transport

