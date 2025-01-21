Turntide Joins EVONOMY's Ecosystem, Offering Leading Electrification Solutions For Mobility Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Turntide Technologies provides electric motors, power electronics, and storage solutions supporting off-highway, marine, and other mobility applications

- Steve Hornyak, CEO for Turntide TechnologiesDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EVONOMY Group, a leader in Technical & Commercial services for Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software, and Turntide Technologies, a leading manufacturer of electrification solutions, announced that Turntide's solutions will be featured in the Ecosystem offered by the Evonomy Brand.Turntide Technologies designs, engineers, and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for all things that move–on the road, off the road, on rails, and on the water. With breakthrough innovations like their axial flux motors, Turntide is setting a new standard for electric vehicles and equipment of all sizes.“This partnership with Evonomy supports Turntide's goal of helping OEMs develop optimized electric power systems for their vehicles and equipment, including the use of axial flux motors, a disruptive motor technology that decreases size and weight with increased power and torque," said Steve Hornyak, CEO for Turntide Technologies."Evonomy is pleased to welcome Turntide Technologies to our Ecosystem and incorporate their solutions into architecture concepts for upcoming OEM programs," said Anthony R. Giesey, SVP & Head of Brands for EVONOMY Group. "Turntide's exceptional portfolio demonstrates their commitment to supporting the advancement of electrification across multiple mobility verticals."ABOUT EVONOMY GROUPEVONOMY Group provides Technical & Commercial services with industry-leading expertise in Electrification, Autonomous Technologies, Connectivity, and Software. The Evonomy Brand delivers technical consulting services focused on reducing the time & cost which clients spend obtaining data & identifying solutions that meet their needs. Signature services include E/E Architecture Strategy (EAS), Functional & Performance Specification (FPS), and Component Selection Recommendation (CSR). The REPfirm Brand provides suppliers with Sales & Business Development representation services featuring a team of technical sales experts with highly-cultivated customer relationships for promoting sustainable growth.ABOUT TURNTIDE TECHNOLOGIESTurntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment. Turntide Technologies operates in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings, and premium automotive.For more information please visit .

