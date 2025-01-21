Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Wins Gold Prize In Best In Biz Awards 2024 International

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has been honored with prize in the“Company Categories” at the Best in Biz Awards 2024 International. See the official website of the Best in Biz Awards 2024 International at for details.

Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged by prominent members of the press. Each year, Best in Biz Awards assembles a top-notch judging panel to review and score all awards submissions. Having researched and covered countless successful companies, products, and dynamic business personalities, the judges are well positioned to objectively evaluate the entry pool to determine the top submissions.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented,“We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award from the press and media community. This recognition reflects genuine acknowledgment from the market and, in particular, the mass media industry for our years of dedication to enhancing brand awareness and expanding our global presence. Since our inception, we have prioritized the quality of our products and the excellence of our services as the core of our business. Our growing brand influence is deeply rooted in the loyalty of our customers, which plays an indispensable role in driving our business growth and success. We are fortunate that our unwavering efforts and steadfast commitment have borne fruit, guiding us on a remarkable journey from a regional retailer to a global player with sales networks spanning key markets. Along the way, we have been privileged to receive numerous awards and honors. Looking ahead, we firmly believe that by adhering to our robust growth strategies and long-term vision, we will continue to create greater value for our customers, partners, and shareholders.”

About Best In Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has been the only business awards program judged by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications. From Associated Press to Yahoo Tech's David Pogue – and including Businessweek, CNET, Consumer Affairs, Fast Company, Financial Times, Inc., Forbes, Fortune, Network World, PC Magazine, Reuters, San Francisco Chronicle, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Wired and more – Best in Biz Awards each year is judged by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from the most respected publications. From Aflac to Zappos, past winners in Best in Biz Awards span the spectrum, from blue-chip companies that form the bedrock of the world economy through mom-and-pop shops and Shark Tank sensations to some of today's most innovative start-ups. Other notable winners over the years have included: 1-800-Flowers, ADP, Aflac, AT&T, Best Western, Boyd Gaming, Citrix, Dell, Dyson, Eastman, Epson, Ernst & Young, Experian, GoDaddy, Hilton, HP, LifeLock, Microsoft, National Association of Realtors, Planet Fitness, Safelite, Sandisk, Santander Bank, Sheraton, StubHub, Symantec, UnitedHealthcare, Wells Fargo, YMCA, and more. For more information on the Best In Biz Awards, visit .

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

