Unveiling The Raviz Palace: A Celebration of Kerala’s Cultural and Regal Splendor

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Kollam, January 21, 2024 — The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel, proudly unveiled its newest luxury retreat, The Raviz Palace—a meticulously restored heritage masterpiece that adds a new dimension to Kerala’s rich travel experience. Nestled on the tranquil shores of Lake Ashtamudi, this architectural marvel offers a seamless blend of history, culture, and modern indulgence.

With an Air quality index of around 30, the area boasts pristine air quality, adding to the overall serene ambiance and enhancing the experience of guests seeking a peaceful retreat.

Originally built in 1911 (or 1087 as per Kolla Varsham – the Malayalam Era), the palace beautifully combines Kerala’s vernacular traditions with Dutch and Portuguese influences. From its intricate wooden interiors to its harmonious design rooted in Vastu Shastra, The Raviz Palace celebrates Kerala’s cultural richness while embracing contemporary opulence.

Guests are welcomed into a world of luxury through three grand modes of arrival: a [serene boat ride across Lake Ashtamudi, a scenic drive through Kerala’s picturesque landscapes, or exclusive access via a private helipad. Once inside, breathtaking views of both sunrise and sunset reflecting on the shimmering lake provide an intimate connection to nature’s real beauty.



Dr. B Ravi Pillai, Chairman, RP Group, shared his thoughts on the unveiling “Our vision for The Raviz Palace – Ashtamudi has always been to honor and preserve Kerala’s rich heritage. Every detail reflects the cultural legacy it represents. By introducing unique experiences, we offer our guests a profound connection to the region’s traditions and natural bounty. It is our privilege to share this timeless treasure with the world.”

The Raviz Palace at The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel is a masterful blend of artistry and opulence. The palace has been meticulously restored to retain its architectural splendor while incorporating modern luxuries. Highlights include manicured lawns, granite-paved walkways, and curated experiences like pisciculture, immersing guests in Kerala’s traditional way of life. Spanning an illustrious legacy of 113 years, this architectural marvel stands as a testament to Kerala’s vibrant traditions and its commitment to environmental preservation.



The unveiling ceremony was an intimate affair, attended by notable dignitaries, including:

Shri. N.K. Premachandran, MP

Mayor Smt. Prasanna Earnest

Shri. Mukesh M., MLA

District Collector Shri. Devidas N. IAS

Tourism Director Smt. Sikha Surendran IAS

Shri Jose Pradeep, President KTM Society

Shri Raju Kannampuzha, President EMAK

Shri Subhash Ghosh, President ATTOI

Shri Sanjeev Kumar, President CATO



Guests were welcomed with traditional Arti, Tika, and garlands, followed by captivating folk performances, including Panchavadyam, celebrating Kerala’s cultural vibrancy. The event featured a welcome address by Mr. Sam K. Philip, General Manager who articulated the vision behind The Raviz Palace, and remarks from esteemed dignitaries highlighting its role in promoting cultural heritage and luxury tourism.

Following a guided tour of the palace, guests savored a traditional Vallamkali Sadya (Boat-Race Feast), paying homage to Kerala’s culinary heritage, and enjoyed a special viewing of Champions Boat League 2024 on the serene waters of Lake Ashtamudi.

With its harmonious blend of heritage, modernity, and nature, The Raviz Palace at The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel adds a new dimension to luxury travel in Kerala, inviting travelers to rediscover the art of living in the timeless beauty of God’s Own Country.







